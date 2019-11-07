Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.68 ($44.98).

ETR UTDI opened at €28.95 ($33.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. United Internet has a 52-week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €41.35 ($48.08).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

