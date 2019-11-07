Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of PSXP opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.