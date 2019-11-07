Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

