Jerry K. Lemon Sells 2,750 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.23. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

