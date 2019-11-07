JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.88

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 111220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $48,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $252,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 331,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

