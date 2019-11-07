Jibrel Network Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $3,110.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.69 or 0.06280547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000991 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014369 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

