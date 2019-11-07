JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,860 shares in the company, valued at $532,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,908. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 132,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

