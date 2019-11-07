JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 1,224 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. 3D Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $38.06.

