JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.05. 287,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,327. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

