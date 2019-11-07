John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBSS. Sidoti lifted their price objective on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. 103,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 3,832 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $365,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

