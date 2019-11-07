John C. Huffard, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.72. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 40.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 333.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

