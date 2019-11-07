John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

HTD opened at $27.74 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

