Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.