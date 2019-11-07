Jonathan Paradine Sells 10,000 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RNR opened at $186.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 102.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.