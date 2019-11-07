Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.00, 284,876 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 175,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

The stock has a market cap of $127.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

