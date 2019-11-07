JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €137.90 ($160.34).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €136.75 ($159.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1-year high of €145.95 ($169.71).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.