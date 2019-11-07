Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $562.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth $221,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

