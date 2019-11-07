Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

JNPR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 6,486,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 14.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,195,000 after buying an additional 328,049 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 26.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

