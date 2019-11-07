Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.74

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaman news, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $382,299.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kaman by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

