Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $823,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.53. 345,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,731,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.