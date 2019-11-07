Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNDI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.