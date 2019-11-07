KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.85

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 116332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,417 shares of company stock valued at $188,320. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 834.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 25.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

