Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 141.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 292.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

