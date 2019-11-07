Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.08. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 3,279 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $718,756.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

