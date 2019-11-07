Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 870.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 53,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

