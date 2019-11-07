Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,318. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

