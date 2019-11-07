KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.76

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 360277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,309.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in KEMET by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in KEMET by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KEMET by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEMET Company Profile (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

