Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hochtief (FRA:HOT) a €137.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hochtief has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.00 ($159.30).

Shares of Hochtief stock opened at €113.80 ($132.33) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.68. Hochtief has a one year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a one year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

