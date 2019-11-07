Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Shares Down 6.8%

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 3,442,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 805% from the average session volume of 380,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Key Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Key Energy Services Inc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:KEG)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

