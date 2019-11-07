Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of United Technologies worth $128,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,560,000 after acquiring an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,336 shares of company stock worth $26,287,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.