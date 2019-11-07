Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,732 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of 3M worth $106,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 242,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

