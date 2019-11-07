Keybank National Association OH Purchases 18,857 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $55,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.73. 215,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

