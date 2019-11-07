Keybank National Association OH Sells 27,613 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 315,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Comcast by 337.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 584,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Comcast by 60.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 915,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after acquiring an additional 346,644 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 970,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

