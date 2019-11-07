KeyCorp Cuts Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $48.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 2,303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

