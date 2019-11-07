Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.13.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS opened at C$97.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.52. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.57.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.