Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.63-1.67 EPS.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 14,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

