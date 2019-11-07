KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian M. Trafas Sells 885 Shares

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian M. Trafas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Brian M. Trafas sold 3,859 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $517,723.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $175.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 26,236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,973,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

