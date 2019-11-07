KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

