KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,677 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 5.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 3,330,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.