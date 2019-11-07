KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 836 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,976 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 777,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after acquiring an additional 659,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,391.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,723. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $88.91. 59,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

