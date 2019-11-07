Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells $4,665,446.40 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40.

KNX stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

