Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $54.39

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.08, but opened at $54.39. Kohl’s shares last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 4,892,470 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,788,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kohl’s by 906.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

