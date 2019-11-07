Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.25. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 144,747 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

