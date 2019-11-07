Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

KOP stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

