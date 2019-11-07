Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $28.11 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $28,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 9,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,186.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 52.7% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 19,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total value of $105,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $22,294,182. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.10.

NOW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.50. 1,067,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.93. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

