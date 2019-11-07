Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,696 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $34,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,132. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

