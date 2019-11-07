Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.32% of Kansas City Southern worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.59.

KSU traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,907. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

