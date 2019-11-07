Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 45,010 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,010 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $52,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,858,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $227.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.