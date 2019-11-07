Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.16.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,078 shares of company stock worth $31,681,306. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC stock traded up $11.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.