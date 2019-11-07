KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

TSE KPT traded up C$0.45 on Thursday, reaching C$9.19. 40,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$7.03 and a one year high of C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million and a PE ratio of -34.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.55.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$365.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.